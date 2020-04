SA based Proxy Pee to release second album

“After I got encouragement from my fans, team Proxy Pee and producers on my first 8 track album, Jinda Ramambo which I released in 2019 I decided to release another one which I strongly believe will be better than the first one as it is packed with well-polished songs. I also pay tribute to the Almighty Lord for the talent to sing and I will not disappoint as I will continue to use the talent to the best of my ability” said Proxy Pee from his base in Brits, South Africa.