SA based Proxy Pee to release second album

Proxy Pee.

BEVERLY BIZEKI/SHANISE DZOBO

MASVINGO – Masvingo born South African based Afrofusion musician Prosper Pedzai aka Proxy Pee is set to release his second album entitled ‘Kudzoka Kwababa’ in July this year.

Proxy Pee who is backed by The Voice of Ngundu told The Mirror that he is almost done with the 8 track album which will be produced by Bulawayo based BMC Producers.

“After I got encouragement from my fans, team Proxy Pee and producers on my first 8 track album, Jinda Ramambo which I released in 2019 I decided to release another one which I strongly believe will be better than the first one as it is packed with well-polished songs. I also pay tribute to the Almighty Lord for the talent to sing and I will not disappoint as I will continue to use the talent to the best of my ability” said Proxy Pee from his base in Brits, South Africa.

Kudzoka Kwababa contains songs like Ndakusuwa, Kudzoka Kwababa the title track, Zarurai among others.

Proxy Pee has worked with a number of producers who include Maxus D of Power Ranger Records, Lickle G of Essential Records and Dumisani Sibanda of Macts Studios.

“I was inspired to name the forthcoming album Kudzoka Kwababa from the Bible where it is written that the Father will come and there will be blowing of trumpets as he descends with the dead rising, so basically it is about the second coming of our Father,” said Proxy Pee.





Proxy Pee started his musical career in 2016 whilst in South Africa where he recorded many singles but could not release an album due to financial restraints.

Some of the singles include Vedzinza Rangu, Handina Kurasa Chivimbo, Tiri Parwendo and Komborerai which are found on Facebook, Youtube and Soundcloud.

Proxy Pee who is the third born in a family of six was born in Ngavi Village, Chivi under Chief Shindi 27 years ago and went to Dimbiti Primary and Shindi Secondary before crossing to South Africa for greener pastures.















