Rhodene maid steals US$400 from employer





SHANISE DZOBO

MASVINGO - Constance Guda (18) allegedly ransacked her employer’s bedroom and made good with US$400 and clothes worth ZWL5000 last week on Friday.

Guda allegedly stole the money and clothes at around 5pm while her employer Believe Chinhamo who stays along Lundi Road in Rhodene was at work and disappeared.

The matter was reported to the Police under RRB 4150741 and the law enforcement agencies are looking for her.

Guda had been working for Chinhamo since November 2019 and when she stole the US$400 after she had been sent to collect it under the mattress where it was stashed in order to pay the April rentals.

“I am devastated by what Constance did to me because the money was not mine and I used to trust her so much as she was an orphan seconded to me from the Alpha Cottages Home. I have nowhere to start from as the owner of the money is on my back,” said Chinhamo as she narrated her ordeal.



