Positive parenting during COVID 19 lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown stipulates that people should stay at home and observe set regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown therefore presents an opportunity for parents and guardians to be closer to their children and to understand them better. The need for parents to be closer to their children is more important now than ever because children are generally going through stressful times. Parents need to realize that the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown could be depressing and stressful to the children just as it is to them. Children get stressed and depressed but most adults do not realize that or they think it will soothe away. In this article, we want to see the role that parents can play to help their children cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. It is important to note that children’s daily lives were disturbed well before that of adults. Schools were unceremoniously closed on the 24of March 2020 and they will most likely remain closed well after the lockdown. Children are anxious about exams, that is, whether they will write this year and if so, will they be ready for them. The social life of most children is tied to the school environment and this lockdown has disrupted that as well. The rules of the lockdown entail that playing with friends is interrupted, social life and holiday visits are disrupted. This background should give you a picture that children are just as anxious and stressed as you are about the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.