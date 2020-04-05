Police shuts down all Masvingo pharmacies

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – Masvingo residents who fall ill after 1pm are getting stranded as Police has ordered that all pharmacies in the city operate for only four hours; from 9am to 1pm every day.

It is ironic that at a time when all hospitals and clinics are shut down that Police is worsening the health crisis in the country by forcing pharmacies to shut down.

A pharmacist who spoke on condition of anonymity said there are people who are coming with serious medical conditions but are failing to get help once it is after 1 pm.

He said that the situation in Masvingo is different from Harare where pharmacies are allowed to open until late.

Efforts to get a comment from Officer Commanding Masvingo Nyazema were fruitless as his phone continuously went on voice mail.

The Provincial Medical Director, Amadeaus Shamhu did not pick his phone.

A Rujeko woman who spoke to The Mirror said she had migrane headache at around 5pm yesterday but all pharmacies were closed.

“The headache became terrible towards midnight last night and I had to post a message on various WhatsApp groups asking for anyone who could help with pain killers. I thought I was dying. Am fortunate that someone in of the groups picked and offered to help, I had to go and collect the tablets from his home.

“Pharmacies should not be closed. They are an emergency,” said the woman who is a teacher at a local school.





#MasvingoMirror#