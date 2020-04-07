Pensioners get midyear bonuses from NSSA





MASVINGO -Government run National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has put a smile on the pensioners’ faces by awarding them a discretional bonus in April as a

This comes after the Authority increased the monthly pension for the least paid from $80 to $200 for Pension and Other Benefits Scheme (POBS) and $240 for Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWS) five months ago

“The bonus will be paid together with the April pension disbursements. The decision was taken as a stopgap measure while the Authority is working on a periodic actuarial review which will guide the Authority in determining the level of benefits, considering the long-term sustainability of its schemes,” said NSSA’s acting general manager, Arthur Manase (pictured) in a statement in possession of The Mirror.

In July last year the Authority also awarded the same discretional bonus as a way of cushioning the pensioners who are some of the most struggling groups in the country as the monthly pay-outs cannot keep pace with the galloping inflation.

The bonuses were awarded after consultations with the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima whose ministry the pension fund falls under.

way of cushioning them against the ever increasing cost of living.