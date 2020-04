Pensioners get midyear bonuses from NSSA

MASVINGO -Government run National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has put a smile on the pensioners’ faces by awarding them a discretional bonus in April as a

way of cushioning them against the ever increasing cost of living.

This comes after the Authority increased the monthly pension for the least paid from $80 to $200 for Pension and Other Benefits Scheme (POBS) and $240 for Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWS) five months ago

“The bonus will be paid together with the April pension disbursements. The decision was taken as a stopgap measure while the Authority is working on a periodic actuarial review which will guide the Authority in determining the level of benefits, considering the long-term sustainability of its schemes,” said NSSA’s acting general manager, Arthur Manase (pictured) in a statement in possession of The Mirror.

In July last year the Authority also awarded the same discretional bonus as a way of cushioning the pensioners who are some of the most struggling groups in the country as the monthly pay-outs cannot keep pace with the galloping inflation.