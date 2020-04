NSSA turns Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel into Covid-19 quarantine centre

Speaking in a statement on Tuesday NSSA Acting general manager, Arthur Manase (pictured) said the 136 roomed Beitbridge Hotel which closed its doors in 2016 will be used as a transit isolation centre to cater for Zimbabweans returning from South Africa which has recorded 1 749 cases so far. He also said Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo will be used to accommodate patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19.