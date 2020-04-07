NSSA turns Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel into Covid-19 quarantine centre





Morris Bishi

Harare – National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has availed the defunct Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel and one of its medical facilities in Bulawayo to be used as Covid-19 isolation centres as part of the Authority’s contribution in the fight against the deadly virus.

Speaking in a statement on Tuesday NSSA Acting general manager, Arthur Manase (pictured) said the 136 roomed Beitbridge Hotel which closed its doors in 2016 will be used as a transit isolation centre to cater for Zimbabweans returning from South Africa which has recorded 1 749 cases so far. He also said Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo will be used to accommodate patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

“The former Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel will be used as a transit isolation centre to cater for returning residents from South Africa. Our Southern neighbor has over one thousand infections meaning that every Zimbabwean who passes through the Beitbridge border post will be quarantined for twenty one days as a precautionary measure,” said Manase.

He also said that the Authority contributed towards repairing of an ICU ventilator at Mutare Provincial Hospital which is critical in managing effects of the virus.







