No cash in Tongaat’s $20m Covid donation

Harare – Sugarcane giant, Tongaat Hulett has donated $20,4 million towards the fight against Covid-19 and none of that will be in cash, the company’s Corporate Affairs and Communications manager Adelaide Chikunguru has said.

The donation will be in the form of equipment and work to improve isolation centres in Masvingo Province.

Many people feared that cash donations could end up being abused.

A senior manager at the company Gumbusai Mhetu handed over 300 000 litres of ethanol worth $8 394 275 to be used for sanitisation purposes throughout the country to President Emmerson Mnangagwa The donation was made at State House yesterday.

The company will use $12 million to buy protective clothing, and temperature guns for the Masvingo Province`s seven district hospitals. The other activities include equipping 5 Covid-19 isolation centres in Masvingo and improving water and sanitation systems at Chiredzi Hospital.

Tongaat Hullet Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager Adelaide Chikunguru confirmed the donation and said as part of her company`s corporate social responsibility they saw it fit to assist the nation in the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. She said the company is ready to offer further assistance if there is need.

“Yesterday we handed over 300 000 litres of ethanol ($8,3m) to the President which is a key component in the manufacturing of sanitizers. The chemical will be used in all health institutions and communities around Zimbabwe. Some $12m will be used to acquire protective clothing, masks, temperature guns for the province`s seven district hospitals and key entry points at Buffalo Range Airport and Sango Border Post.

“We will equip 5 Covid centres in the province and improve water and sanitation systems at Chiredzi Hospital,” said Chikunguru.

