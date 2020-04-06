New suspected Covid case in Masvingo





Mirror Reporter

Bikita – The Ministry of Health and Childcare is dealing with a new suspected Covid case in Bikita and samples from the patient are being sent to Harare tonight for testing.

The patient is from Mutikizizi in Bikita and he was attended to at the local clinic, the Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamu has said.

He said that the patient is not seriously ill and is in self isolation at home. The suspect recently returned from South Africa, he said.

Meanwhile Masvingo got its last suspected cases a week ago and so far there is no positive Coronavirus case that has been reported in the province, said Shamu.




