New security system unlocks doors by recognising your face









HARARE-Safeguard Alarms has introduced one of the world’s latest electronic access control systems that makes use of face recognition biometric technology.





Facial recognition technology is one of the rising biometric technologies across the world. It is continuously being upgraded to improve its performance and reliability.





It is more expensive than fingerprint access but has the advantages of improved access time and, in these days of COVID 19 and the need for extreme hygiene, being a no touch option for businesses.





“Any business that requires high level security needs to have a security system that tightly controls who gains access into its premises,” Safeguard Alarms managing director Reason Chitiva said.





He went on to explain that with this new system, images of personnel with authorisation to gain entry into the premises are pre-loaded into the systems database and a face template is automatically generated for each one of them.





“The face recognition system incorporates the use of a dual camera that scans the face of anyone that walks towards the door and cross references it with the database of pre-stored faces. It has the capacity to store up to 6 000 face templates.





“If a match is made, the system automatically unlocks the door and access into the office is granted,” he said.





Mr Chitiva added that the system has a face detection scanning distance of up to three metres from the camera. This, he said, shortens the time taken for the system to perform the cross referencing of faces before the person reaches the door.





“The face recognition system supports 30 degree angle facial recognition making it possible for the face of the person walking in to be scanned without having to face the camera directly.





“You could be, for instance, looking at your phone as you approach the door and the system can still scan your face and unlock it if a match is made.





“Apart from face recognition, the system also incorporates multiple authorisation options such as fingerprint detection and RFID (radio frequency identification),” Mr Chitiva added





He went on to point out the system makes use of enhanced visible light facial recognition. This technology, he said, is one of the latest technologies introduced by one of the world’s leading information communication technology companies to overcome shortcomings of previous facial recognition devices by using Deep Learning Technology.





“Shortcomings of facial recognition technology have been brought to light with the increasing usage of this technology every day. These include the limited threshold of processing power, environmental restrictions such as lighting as well as the pose or angle of the face being scanned.





“Deep Learning Technology has helped overcome these shortcomings through intense research and development which has led to the introduction of this new advanced system.





“For example, this new system can prevent unauthorised people from trying to gain entry by using a printed photograph of an authorised person as it can detect the difference between the face of a real live person and that of a photograph,” Mr Chitiva added.





He said it could be used anywhere where access was restricted in place of a tag or biometric fingerprint system. It would be especially useful in high security areas such as server rooms, bank vaults and cash offices, as well as for more accurate time and attendance systems, he said.

