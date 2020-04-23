Mwenezi RDC destroys vendors’ market





Mwenezi RDC CEO Albert Chivanga.NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONAMWENEZI – Mwenezi Rural District Council has destroyed illegal vending structures at Rutenga in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.The local authority's Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chivanga confirmed the move in an interview with The Mirror. The Mirror understands that there are some 150 vendors who have been affected by the destructions that were carried out on Wednesday.Chivanga said that the local authority's action followed a circular on the creation of a resilient food supply chain system during and after lockdown adding that only structures authorised by the council were spared the destruction.The affected vendors said that they are in a crisis because the informal business was the source of their money for rentals, food and school fees for their children."I am stressed. This place is all I have for income. I feed my children from here, pay rentals from here and this has left me with nowhere to start from," said Sithembile Moyo, a vendor at Rutenga.A lot of plastic and pole shades had mushroomed everywhere in the growth pointThe shacks had become bedrooms for some vendors, they cooked their food there and were perpetually camped at the place.Ward 18 councillor, Albert Mashiri said the situation is now difficult for everyone. He said tough decisions must be taken to save the country from the pandemic.