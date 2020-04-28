Mukozodo brew takes Checheche by storm

PATIENCE MAGORA

CHECHECHE – An illicit brew called Mukozodo, one of whose ingredients is understood to be ethanol has taken Checheche Growth Point and its environs by storm.

The Officer Commanding Chipinge District, Chief Superintendent Trustworthy Makunike confirmed the issue and said he is investigating suspects in the brew of the beer.

"The beer is illegal but I am yet to see where the brew and consumption is taking place. I went to the homestead of one of the suspected brewers and all I found were empty drums," said Makunike.

The alcohol content in Mukozodo is too high because of the ethanol content. Sources said that the ethanol was coming from Chisumbanje.

What worries the community is that many underage boys are now into consumption of Mukozodo and the issue was raised by several secondary school heads in the area, said Thulani Thondhlana a villager from the area.

“At the last AGM held at Checheche High School, the head complained against some students who attended classes while drunk from the illicit beer, " added Thondhlana.

A former CID in the area is said to be the major culprit in the brew and selling of Mukozodo.

