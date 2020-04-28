Money changers making it through Police roadblocks

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – Many people in Masvingo are wondering how money changers are making it through Police roadblocks into town everyday when people working in the essential services areas including nurses, hospital laboratory technicians, journalists and welfare organisations staff are having a hard time.

Above money changers doing business along Hofmeyer Street near OK right now. This regular point for money changers is 50 metres away from Masvingo Central Police Station. The money changer appearing in the picture and many of his colleagues do business from that same point from 8am to 4pm every day. Ordinary residents cannot park along the same street for 20 minutes before Police chase them away.#MasvingoMirror#



