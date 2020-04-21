Matuke commits personal ambulances to Covid

Lovemore Matuke.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo - The Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke has committed two ambulances from his company to Covid-19 duties should the need to ferry patients arise.

Matuke disclosed this at a function in Masvingo where Zion Christian Church leader, Nehemiah Mutendi donated 2 000 food hampers to the vulnerable during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said that the ambulances are from his Trans-Care fleet and they are fully equipped and manned by highly trained personnel.

“The two ambulances have two ventilators and oxygen with enough equipment and trained personnel. They will be used 24 hours,” said Matuke.

