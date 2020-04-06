Masvingo’s Chitima market to reopen





Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira. Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – In a surprise turn of events, the Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira has ordered the reopening of Chitima, the biggest vendors’ market in Masvingo.

The opening of the sprawling market which has hundreds of vendors comes as a surprise particularly as Government rolls up its sleeves to fight the deadly Covid 19.

The Mirror has a copy of the letter in which Chadzamira ordered Police to co-operate with two officials from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development in organising the reopening of the market.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were fruitless as he is said to be out in the rural areas assessing communities’ response to Covid lockdown

He however, says in the letter that the market is being re-opened because it is an essential service sector as it provides food to residents. However, there is a big concern that the opening of this market which is the biggest in the Province will trigger large scale human movement from farms to the market, of hordes of vendors at the market and hundreds of people who come to buy.

“This is a place that is teaming with human traffic when it opens. Loosening regulations when we are in the middle of the lockdown can bring about disastrous results. Let us sacrifice for just these few weeks and not seek comfort in the middle of a pandemic,” said Johannes Taderera in an interview with The Mirror.

Chadzamira’s letter dated April 1, 2020 and written to the chair of Covid 19 Lockdown Enforcement Committee, Police Officer Commanding Masvingo Assistant Commissioner Taoneyi Nyazema cited the two officials tasked with the reopening of the market as John Masvinu and Robert Piki.

Nyazema was together with Chadzamira on the rural tour when The Mirror called him for his comment.