Masvingo vendors make urgent High Court application against Council

Masvingo vendors represented by Garikai Fruit and Vegetable Market executive has made an urgent chamber application at the High Court in Masvingo to stop Masvingo City Council from destroying their stalls at Chitma Market.The matter has been set down for 10am today. However The Mirror is reliably informed that City Council employees have proceeded to destroy the stalls and the destruction started a few hours ago.The vendors whose chair is Tamisani Katini are represented by Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners.The respondents in the matter are Masvingo City and the director of housing. The matter is before Justice Wamambo.#MasvingoMirror#