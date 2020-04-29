Masvingo town fumigated

Morris BishiMasvingo – Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce working together with various stakeholders has started disinfecting the country`s oldest town as it intensifies efforts to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus.The fumigation which started at 7am this morning targeted highly populated areas and potential Covid-19 hotspots in the city centre and high density suburbs.The exercise which was launched by Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira who is also the chairperson of provincial Covid-19 taskforce was done using two ZRP water cannons and two fire tenders, one from city council and the other one from Zimbabwe National Army.The process was done using 17000 litres of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical which was produced by Masvingo Polytechnic College at a cost of RTGS$120 000 which was paid for by the provincial taskforce through its resources mobilisation sub-committee.Speaking during the launch of the exercise at Masvingo Polytechnic College Chadzamira said the exercise is the beginning of more programs aimed at disinfecting highly populated within the province with the aim to reduce the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He thanked Masvingo Polytechnic College for its intervention which signifies tangible problem solving interventions. He also urged people to support efforts being made by his committee by staying at home to reduce the chances of contracting the virus.“This is the beginning of upcoming programs to regularly disinfect most populous places as we intensify our efforts in fighting against the outbreak of coronavirus in the province. It is also an honour that Masvingo Poly managed to produce within two hours 17000 litres of the chemical we are going to use. It shows that there is dividend in harnessing local solutions against global pandemics. We appeal to all people to cooperate and support our efforts in the fight against Covid-19 by continuing to abide by recommended measures to avoid the spread of the disease” said Chadzamira.#MasvingoMirror#