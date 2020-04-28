Masvingo City fumigation on tomorrow

Ezra Chadzamira.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce is fumigating the whole City tomorrow starting with the CBD at around 7am, the Provincial Development Co-ordinator (PDC), Fungai Mbetsa has said.

He told The Mirror in an interview that fumigation of the CBD should be through by 9am after which the public can get into the City. Fumigation of residential areas will happen thereafter.

He urged residents to stay indoors during the process of fumigation. Mbetsa confirmed that hydrogen peroxide is the chemical procured by the Taskforce for the purpose and it was diluted at Masvingo Polytechnic. The Mirror could not establish the litres of the chemical that will be used.

Fumigation will be carried out by two Police water cannons and Masvingo City Fire Brigade, said Mbetsa. There will also be workers who would use knapsack sprayers during the process.

Mbetsa referred The Mirror to the Ministry of Health for finer details. Efforts to get a comment from the Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamu were futile.

The launch of the fumigation will be presided over by the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira at the Poly at 7am.

“We are urging residents to stay indoors during the fumigation to allow the smooth flow of the process, more so some may experience health problems as a result of the fumigation,” said Mbetsa.

