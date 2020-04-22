Machimbira is appointed Provincial Education Director for Midlands

Alvina Chiwanika

Shurugwi – Shurugwi District Schools Inspector Jameson Machimbira is the new Midlands Provincial Education Director.

His appointment is with effect from April 1, 2020.

Machimbira confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror and said he had since relocated to Gweru where he assumed duty earlier this month.

“I can confirm that I was promoted to the position of Provincial Education Director for Midlands Province and I have since assumed duty. Currently I am in a meeting so I am unable to give you more details” said Machimbira.

