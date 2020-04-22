Lockdown derails FC Platinum plans, De Jongh

Hendriek Pieter de Jongh.

SYDNEY NCUBE

MIDLANDS BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE - High flying FC Platinum coach Hendriek Pieter de Jongh has said the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 has derailed the team’s preparations for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2020 season which they had started on a high note.

The former Highlanders gaffer said their preparations for the season had started very well but the Covid-19 virus which is wreaking havoc across the globe has affected their momentum as they can’t train as a result affecting their player’s fitness levels.

“As a team, we were ready to roll and the League was our top priority because we were in great shape after having won the season opener against Highlanders but now the attention and priority is to stop the spread of coronavirus. The health of everyone is now the most important thing. We gave our players training guidelines while they are at home so that they do not lose shape,” said de Jongh.









The gaffer who joined Pure Platinum play from Highlanders started on a high as he accounted for his former club in the Challenge Cup where they were flowed 2-0 in a top drawer performance courtesy of goals from Silas Songani who scored a masterclass of a freekick to hand the Zvishavane miners their second Castle Challenge Cup in as many years.

Speaking to The Mirror de Jongh said although it was important for them to start the season while they were in perfect shape and in high spirits, the health of the players was of paramount importance and they would observe the lockdown rules until it was safe to begin the season preparations.

He also added that each player is assessed once a week to check on their weight during the lockdown period as there is a tendency of overeating when people are at home.

“We put each player on a scale and compare with their previous weight to see if they are not overweight. They also send videos of themselves twice a week while training so that they keep in shape,” said de Jongh.

He added that they are ready for any challenge

