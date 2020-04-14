Lockdown Day 15 update





Mirror Reporter

Masvingo -Heavy vehicle congestion with queues stretching several kilometres is the order of the day all morning today at the Craft Centre in Masvingo. Weary residents desperate to buy cheaper groceries in town are abandoning their cars at the road block and walking into town.

Dozens of haulage trucks on their way from Beitbridge are being kept waiting at the roadblock for hours on end leaving people wondering whether the Police has been educated enough on essential services. While there is appreciation of the work of the Police, many people said the roadblocks could be better organised because the danger now is that they are epicentres of the spread of the pandemic.

Efforts to get a comment from Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Mazula were futile.

#MasvingoMirror#