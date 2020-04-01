Life as usual in Chipinge despite Covid 19 threat

Chipinge Nationa Social Security Authority closed as there was high compliance with Government Codiv directive in Chipinge on the first day of the 21-day lockdown.

Ellen Mlambo

Chipinge – Chipinge City Centre was quiet yesterday and today as many complied with a Government order to stay indoors as the country fights to flatten the Covid 19 graph which threatens to shoot up.

However, a big risk remains in the high density suburb of Gaza particularly at Dzonzai Shopping Centre where it has been life as usual as vendors remained in the streets and people went about their business as usual.

Efforts to get a comment from the Police chief in Chipinge or the district medical officer Brian Makumbe were fruitless.

#MasvingoMirror#