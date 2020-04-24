Lawyer Shumba’s father dies





MIRROR REPORTER

MASVINGO - Prominent Masvingo lawyer Philip Shumba’s father Taitivanhu Cleophas Shumba has died.

He was 75.

The late Taitivanhu Cleophas Shumba.

Shumba died at Silveira Mission Hospital in Bikita in the early hours today where he was admitted after he suffered a stroke, his first born child Miriro Gladys Shumba confirmed to The Mirror.

“My father passed on today in the morning at Silveira Hospital where he was receiving treatment after suffering a stroke recently. We have lost a pillar of the family, my father was a very loving man and taught us many things including caring for others. He made sure that all his children got good education. He was very hard working as exhibited by his love for farming,” said Miriro.

Mourners are gathered at 1994 Mhizha Street, Rujeko C in Masvingo City and he will be laid to rest at Mangwandi Cemetery along Harare Road tomorrow.

Shumba was born in Bikita and went to Silveira Mission for his secondary education and later became a teacher.

He taught at several schools and was the headmaster at Bikita Minerals Primary School until he retired in 2015 and during this time he won several accolades including the Secretary’s Bell Award.

Shumba is survived by four children one girl and three boys and several grandchildren.



