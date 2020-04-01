Justice Mawadze vehicle attacked





Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

By Matthew Takaona

Masvingo – Justice Garainesu Mawadze, the Resident Judge at the High Court in Masvingo had a windscreen to his official Discovery 4 smashed with an unknown object as he travelled with his sister from his farm in Mvuma to Masvingo on Sunday night.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he would look into the matter and give The Mirror a comment tomorrow.

The Mirror however, gathered that the matter was reported at Masvingo Rural Police Station under RRB Number 4210849.

Justice Mawadze has had a spate of tragedies recently including the arrest of his 21-year-old son last week on murder charges. Mawadze who is the most senior Judge at the High Court in Masvingo where he was one of the first two judges to open the court in 2016 has presided over numerous high profile political cases including treason against MDC Alliance vice chairman, Job Sikhala in which the latter was acquitted.

Sources told The Mirror that Mawadze who stays in Masvingo left for Mvuma together with his sister at around 3pm on Sunday. The two returned to Masvingo in the evening and his car was attacked at Mushagashe Business Centre a few minutes after passing the Mushagashe Tollgate.