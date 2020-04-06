Hevoi news anchor Manyumwa dies





CHIVI-Hevoi FM Ndebele news anchor, Angeline Manyumwa (50) has passed away.

Manyumwa passed on at Chivi district hospital on Monday morning after suffering from a long illness.

Hevoi FM News Head of news and current affairs, Regis Chingawo, described Manyumwa as a hardworking and dedicated worker.

“We feel the pain and loss, Manyumwa was a friendly person, a very hardworking woman. We recommended her immediately when she came looking for employment as a Ndebele news anchor as we had discovered her passion and zeal for news. Hevoi FM will be poorer following her departure,” said Chingawo.

Manyumwa was the main Ndebele news anchor when Hevoi FM began transmission on 2 June 2017.She will be laid to rest in Bulawayo on Wednesday