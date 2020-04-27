Gweru deputy head in court for canning pupil

SIBONGUTHANDO DUBE

GWERU - Jabula Sibanda (51), a deputy head at Lower Gweru Adventist High School was in court recently for allegedly canning a Form 4 pupil he accused of being naughty.

The boy is also accused of causing problems in the school and making threats to other pupils.

Sibanda who resides at Lower Gweru Adventist High School staff residence was remanded out of custody by Gweru Magistrate Thomas Gurajena. He allegedly canned the 17-year-old pupil with a hose pipe.

Sibanda who pleaded not guilty is remanded out of custody to March 9, 2020.

The state says that on October 31, 2019 at 5pm Sibanda went to Moyo's place armed with a 1 metre hose pipe. He found the boy alone and started beating all over resulting in some bruises. The parents reported the matter to the Police.

A medical report will be produced in court.

#MasvingoMirror#



