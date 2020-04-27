Gov pays $3,5m to Provincial Council members

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The cash-strapped Zimbabwe Government has so far paid $3, 5 million to members of the country’s 10 Provincial Councils for doing no work at all as they are yet to be sworn in, sources have said.

The 100 councillors, 10 from each political province were elected into office in July 2018 but have not been sworn in.

Sources told The Mirror that these councillors were paid $30 000 lump sum each in August 2019 and another $5 000 lump sum this year making the total $35 000. There are 10 provincial councils in the country each with 10 members thereby bringing the total number of councillors to 100.

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo said he was in a meeting when The Mirror called him for a comment today.

It is understood that apart from these payments, there is nothing written down in terms of their conditions of work.

Prominent analyst, Dr James Tsabora said that the move smacks of bad governance.

“There is no Act of Parliament, there are no structures and there is therefore no framework for public funds accountability. How did they pay these and these are salaries for doing what job? This smacks of bad governance,” said Dr Tsaora.

The provincial councils are provided for in the new Constitution of Zimbabwe and their primary mandate is to promote development in the specific provinces and to prepare development plans. The 10 members of each provincial council are elected during harmonised elections and the 100 were elected in 2018.

The Mirror understands from sources that the councillors’ earnings are pegged at 75% of the non-taxable allowances of Members of Parliament.