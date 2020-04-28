Farmvest seals Moringa contract, eyes global market









HARARE-Farmvest Agricapital based in Harare has sealed a multimillion-dollar five-year contract with a South African based firm for the production and processing of Moringa and its by-products in Zimbabwe

According to Farmvest chief executive officer, Michael Matope the South African based manufacturer (which could not be named on request) is currently producing Moringa powder, capsules, tea and are currently developing Moringa pellets to be used as feed supplements for livestock.

“After doing research and looking at various crops we realized growing Moringa was the best route to go, because of its many uses for human consumption, livestock supplements and also commercial uses like biogas it was a no brainer.

“We are lucky to have managed to secure two solid contracts which will allow us to engage smallholder out-growers to grow Moringa on our behalf and have also managed to generate significant interest from various potential funding partners to help us launch our Moringa out-growers scheme.

“Training for the Moringa program will commence once travel and social restrictions have been eased by the Government and will follow strict measures to ensure all our out-growers are safe” said Matope after the signing ceremony.

The global Moringa market is currently a $5.8 Billion Market growing at over 9% per year and it is estimated to be a $10 Billion market by 2025. The market is driven by several factors such as a growing need for nutritional supplements, improving health awareness among people and shifting focus towards organic medication and with current events happening in the world like the rapid spread of COVID-19 has encouraged people to re-evaluate their lifestyles and diets.

Moringa also is known as the tree of life is a good source of iron, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and riboflavin and has notable amounts of potassium, vitamin A, vitamin E, and magnesium.

Moringa is unique because it can be easily grown in tropical and subtropical regions with low cost, thereby resulting in increased usage of the plant in various applications. It is also one of the best products to treat malnutrition children younger than 3 years.

“Moringa has the potential to be a gamechanger to the agricultural industry in Zimbabwe if managed and promoted properly, it is 4 times cheaper to grow, grows three times faster and has way more uses than Tobacco and once harvested can be harvested continuously for many years” said Matope.

In line with Farmvest's business model, they have opened up opportunities for individuals or businesses who wish to become financial partners in order to further expand our Moringa program.








