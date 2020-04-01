Fare thee well Mswazie

By Matthew TakaonaMasvingo – Around 2012, I came to know a journalist, a loner whose name was so unique in Masvingo it will stick like a tick.Mswazie is a name one hardly comes across in the country’s southern most province. He was a recluse until one drew him into discussing serious issues.Mswazie, a rather shy guy used his generous smile as his most lethal weapon. If you said something he would not answer to he would just smile, if you slighted him he would smile, if he gets angry he would smile in between the frowns.That was Walter Mswazie, the affable Chronicle correspondent who breathed his last at Makurira Clinic in Masvingo at around 8am on Monday March 30, 2020. He had been The Chronicle correspondent for Masvingo for a number of years and his articles were found in ubiquity in The Herald and The Sunday Mail which are all sister papers.Obituaries for journalists even with the privilege of space that they have in the media are these days far in between. One of the reasons is that deceased journalists’ CVs’ are sometimes so empty that the only things to write home about are the dates of birth and death and the number of years served in the profession. Beyond that there is nothing. It is an unenvious task for one to pen such an obituary.To an undiscerning writer, penning an obituary on Mswazie can be mission impossible because of his excessive humility. However, behind that humble figure was a character so fitting to journalism, he was a round peg in a round hole.Mswazie was one of the most promising journalists I ever come across. Two qualities that have made journalists great in history are passion and an insatiable appetite for justice. He had both and in large measure.As a correspondent for The Chronicle, Mswazie would write two to four stories a day and those with an experience of journalism will tell you that this is the number of stories that an average scribe will write in a week. He passionately moved from one assignment to another. One minute he is at a Press Conference, the other he is at the courts, then he is at the Police and next he is in a Good Samaritan’s car going to cover a development story out there in the rural areas.He excitedly talked about his stories, the issues, the contexts and the analysis.Mswazie won numerous national awards in HIV, road safety and others. He was one of the most decorated journalists from Masvingo.Money to Mswazie was secondary. His primary mission in journalism was to serve humanity and that is the hallmark of great journalists. Once money comes in between the purpose of journalism is lost. The noble profession becomes pale and the whole thing becomes mercenary. Hired guns and khaki envelopes!Indeed Mswazie died a poor man with little to show for the toil. His comrades in the profession had to put together the little money they could for his hospital bills and for the mortuary services. The bill ran into thousands of dollars and we have business people like Stan Kondongwe and Killer Zivhu to thank for their interventions.Chief Charumbira also chipped with financial assistance.The bottom line is that media organisations must look after their journalists.And Mswazie gave the small community of newspapers in Masvingo a run for their money. He wrote scoop after scoop and tacit newsrooms had to keep him under the radar as he was the kind of journalist who could easily put you off balance after running a story you have budgeted for your lead of the week.The Mirror newsroom can testify to this.“Are you sure we can get to Wednesday with Msazwie not having picked this story?” the reporters would ask each other in editorial meetings.Mswazie’s training background remained hazy until his death although his colleagues say he had a media qualification and was currently studying for Masters from the Zimbabwe Open University. Like many of the world’s most successful journalists, Msazwie may never have gone through a journalism school. His professional pursuits fed on his passion.His last station before he came into journalism was at the Post Office, says his workmate George Maponga who is The Herald Bureau Chief in Masvingo.Mswazie entered Masvingo from The Chronicle and he did not take time to make an impact. His vast improvement both in depth and in communication skills and competency is also testified by programmes at Hevoi Radio Station where he was a panellist.He married Shingirai Nyagumbo in January 2020, wedded the next month in February and died two months later in March. We had all looked forward to a bright future for Mswazie whose morning greetings on social media platforms I hear all started with a Bible verse.May the Lord abundantly reward you my brother Mswazie for your contributions to humanity. It is a thankless job!#MasvingoMirror#