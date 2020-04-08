Don’t beat people says ‘’ Chadzamira

Ezra Chadzamira.

Mirror Reporter

Bikita- Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira who is the chairperson of Masvingo taskforce on Covid -19 was in Bikita educating people on Covid 19 and recommended World Health Organisation standards.

Business in Bikita was usual on Monday this week and people were roaming around in Nyika growth point and in Bikita shops were open. Chadzamira said that the police should not beat people but should educate them of the advantages of staying at home.

“Don’t assault people, educate them, they want information so give them the information about this virus and the advantages of staying at home” said Chadzamira.

It was also discovered that during the tour of Bikita people were still travelling using commuter omnibuses and Mishikashika and all businesses were as usual.

‘’When I was moving around I discovered that some hardwares were open and that must stop since it is a violation of a presidential decree aimed at reducing the chances of spreading of Covid-19” added Chadzamira

Masvingo Police Officer Commanding Assistant Commissioner, Taonei Nyazema was ordered to stop people from moving around in Nyika growth point.

Masvingo is yet to confirm a positive case of Covid-19 with the entire country recording 11 cases and two deaths to date.