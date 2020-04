Dealing with depression: thinking errors to avoid during the lockdown

Our nation is now into its second week of the lockdown declared by the Government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease, COVID-19.The message is still that people should stay at home and practice all other regulations put in place to minimize the spread of the infection. At this point, most people have coped with the lockdown; they came up with routines, activities and programs to take them through the lockdown. However, there are some who may still be struggling to cope with the temporary change in lifestyle. They could be feeling as if they are ‘holed up’ and wandering when the lockdown will end. They could be seeing the world, their environment in a gloomy way, feeling persistently sad, lacking sleep or sleeping way too much and generally losing interest in activities. That person could be a close family member, a child, parent, spouse, friend or yourself. This short article seeks to briefly explains how you can identify if someone is tilting towards depression during this lockdown which I may just refer to here as ‘lockdown depression’. Falling into lockdown depression is a real possibility during this period due to the inactivity that some people may experience and a change in social life caused by staying or working from home.