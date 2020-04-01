Covid 19: Zvishavane Police impound mushikashika for overloading





Mishikashika.

Sydney Ncube

Zvishavane - Police yesterday impounded fun-cargos that loaded more than the maximum number of allowed passengers.

Police insisted on two passengers plus the driver to make it three.

Many people in the essential services walked to work as the mishikashika were impounded and these include workers from Pote and nurses.

A major risk to the people of Zvishavane as the Covid pandemic threatens is the critical shortage of water in some suburbs forcing large groups of residents to crowd and the few points of sources of water.

