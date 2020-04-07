Covid 19: Zanu PF hoards mealie-meal from supermarkets

Morris Bishi

Chiredzi – Zanu PF is hoarding all subsidised mealie-meal delivered to supermarkets in Chiredzi and distributing it to wards where it is sold to members through party structures.

MDC officials have complained that ruling party officials were collecting mealie meal from N. Richards, OK, Pick n Pay supermarkets in Chiredzi and Triangle.

The campaign is allegedly led by Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu.

Musikavanhu did not refute the allegations but said that his involvement was to ensure that there is no congestion at supermarkets in light of Covid 19.

Musikavanhu recently declared that MDC supporters were not going to get food aid from a Government led by Emmerson Mnangagwa. His widely publicised statement is on video.

Chiredzi District Administrator Lovemore Chisema said that the distribution arrangement seriously needed review.

MDC Ward 3 Councillor Ropafadzo Makumire said Zanu PF chairperson in the Ward Emmanuel Masango was also actively refusing MDC supporters food.

“Ward 3 is one of the worst affected wards in terms of partisan distribution of mealie meal. There is Masango who has declared that Zanu PF supporters will benefit ahead of everyone else. This is barbaric,” said Makumire.

Masango could not be reached for a comment.

A manager at one of the supermarkets confirmed that Zanu PF was indeed collecting all mealie meal from the shops. He said that the supermarkets were incurring costs as they moved into the wards to collect their money from residents.

