Covid-19; Unki to donate R1, 2m foodstuffs

ELIZABETH MASHIRIMIDLANDS BUREAUGWERU - Anglo American Platinum's Unki Mine will in the next three months donate R1, 2 million worth of food stuffs to needy people and institutions in the Midlands Province.This is to alleviate them from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen President Emmerson Mnangagwa declaring a four-week lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.Unki is supplying basic food stuffs like sugar, cooking oil, beans, cremora and green soap bars.The donation programme has already taken Unki to Hwahwa Young Offenders (Prison), Midlands Children's Home, Queen of Peace, Blue Hills, Mudavanhu Zimcare Trust, Old Peoples' Home, Rutendo Heart for Children, Zvamavambe Hospital, Shurugwi Female Prison, Shurugwi District hospital, Gweru General Hospital and Shurugwi Old People's Home.The company's Corporate Social Responsibility manager, Evelyn Mawemba said 13 institutions are lined up for donations this month alone."As a company we put aside R1, 2m and bought food stuffs for the less privileged so that we help them during this pandemic. We engaged with our partner, the Gift of the Givers Foundation who sourced and bought the groceries on behalf of the company."For the next three months we will be distributing food and in this first phase we are targeting 13 institutions. The quantity of grocery depends on the number people at the institution."We felt that we need, as an organisation to donate and help the vulnerable especially during this period when they are on lockdown," said Mawemba.Stellar Khumalo, a founding member of Queen of Peace expressed gratitude at the donation and said it was timely because the institution had run out of food."We have 58 inmates with mental health problems and we had run out of food when Unki offered us this donation."The institution survives on donations but some of our donors are having their own problems because of the lockdown," said Khumalo.