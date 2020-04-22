Covid-19: Tongaat Hulett fumigates Chiredzi hot spots

IVAYINERUDO MAGAREZANO





CHIREDZI - Tongaat Hulett has embarked on a programme to regularly fumigate

Chiredzi Town’s possible hot spots in light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit the world resulting in President Mnangagwa declaring a State of emergency and a lockdown from March 30 to May 3 this year.



The programme which started today saw vegetable markets, Chiredzi Poly Clinic, single quarters, bus terminuses, the CBD and Chiredzi General Hospital being fumigated as part of fighting the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus which has killed over 180 000 with over 2m confirmed cases worldwide.



Tongaat Hulett Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager, Adelaide Chikunguru who oversaw the fumigation programme said her company is committed to disinfect the identified hotspots three times a week until the lockdown is lifted





"As part of our corporate social responsibility our company has devoted to fumigate all the hotspots in Chiredzi three times a week," said Chikunguru.





United Chiredzi Residents and Rate Payers Association Director Josphat Tizirai lauded Tongaat for giving back to the community and fighting Covid-19 that has affected 28 people in the country with four succumbing to the virus.





"We are proud of Tongaat Hulett for their great job to the community and we hope that this relationship between will continue into the future," said Tizirai.



The fumigation was done with alcohol based sanitizers produced by the sugar giant. The company has also donated RTGS$12m to Masvingo Province for the acquisition of PPEs as well as upgrading and equipping of isolation centres in the province.

