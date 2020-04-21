Covid-19 - street kids housed at Mushangashe living well

Street kids in front rows following proceedings at Mushagashe Hall.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – Fourteen street kids who have been accommodated at Mushagashe Training Centre some 32km from Masvingo along Masvingo Harare Highway are living comfortable lives with the potential to learn one or two survival skills.

The Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke who visited Mushangashe today expressed satisfaction at the welfare of the kids

Matuke said the Provincial Task Force was proactive in taking all street kids to Mushagashe because they were going to starve to death during Covid-19 lockdown.

He said that the kids are living on a budget of $82 000 and they were living comfortable and enjoying breakfast with eggs.

“I am happy with what I have seen here. I am happy with the way the kids are being looked after,” said Matuke.

He said that the kids will be offered different skills during their stay.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira thanked First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for the work done by her Charity organisation called Angels of Hope Foundation whose focus is to uplift the disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society in all parts of the country.

“We want these children to be tested for Covid 19. I want also to applaud the Department of Social Welfare for supervising the projects and to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for committing to assist the children,” said Chadzamira.

#MasvingoMirror#