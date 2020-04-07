Covid 19: sex workers send SOS to Gov

Maidei Magodi president of sex workers in Zimbabwe.

Morris Bishi

Masvingo – Sex workers throughout Zimbabwe are in dire straits because of the Covid 19 lockdown and the national chairlady of the representative body Maidei Magodi has appealed to Government for assistance.

A survey by The Mirror showed that the ladies of the night are now posting their phone numbers on durawalls, trees and road signs advertising their services.

Sex Workers Advocacy Group (SWAG) chair, Magodi said more than 15 000 of her members have lost 100% business as a result of the lockdown. She argued that her industry is probably the most affected since all places of entertainment where they met clients including beer halls, night clubs and hotels are closed.

Magodi pleaded with Government to prioritise her members when it distributes the $600 million set aside by Government to help the vulnerable during the Covid -19 induced lockdown.

“We appeal to President Mnangagwa to consider our profession under the Covid-19 Fund because we are vulnerable and hardest hit. We have run out of food and we have children to look after,” she said

Her organisation has over 15000 registered members and through clinics provided by Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS (CeSHHAR Zimbabwe) it is registering 50 to 60 new members every day.

Last week government unveiled $600m which will be extended to small businesses, vendors and the elderly as an intervention to compensate for loss of income during the 21 day lockdown.

