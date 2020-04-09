Covid 19: Pope donates US$30 000 to Catholic hospitals





Pope Francis.

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The Roman Catholic head, Pope Francis has released US$20 000 for procurement of medical supplies to mission hospitals running under the church in Zimbabwe, a statement from the Vatican has said.

The Pope is also releasing US$10 000 in cash for use by the same hospitals.

Both the cash and the supplies will be delivered to the country in the next few days.

The donation follows an appeal for assistance launched by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference. Zimbabwe has been rated as one of the countries least prepared for the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Pope has, in addition to the donation established a fund to assist church structures in Third World countries that are struggling with the Covid 19 outbreak.

