Covid 19: Police bars Masvingo Residents Alliance director from getting to court

Masvingo – Police operating at the Craft Centre in Masvingo have barred Anoziva Muguti, the director of Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Aliance (MURRA) from proceeding to the High Court where he had an urgent chamber hearing.

Two lawyers Martin Mureri and Rodney Makausi had to proceed to the Craft Centre to collect the papers that Muguti had gone to collect from some of the witnesses in the case.

“Police almost acted to the detriment of our case because Justice Neville Wamambo had asked me to go and collect some papers he wanted to look at before making his ruling either this afternoon or early next week. On my way back, I was told that I would not proceed into town even though I showed the Police court papers.

“Lawyers had to drive from town to come and collect those papers at the roadblock,” said Muguti.

MURRA is suing Masvingo City Council in a bid to push it to supply adequate, constant, clean and portable water.

