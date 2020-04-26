Covid-19: Mimosa pledges US$20 000 for Masvingo

MORRIS BISHIMASVINGO – Mimosa Mining Company has pledged US$20 000 to rehabilitate isolation centres and acquire protective material for Masvingo Province.This has been confirmed by the Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira in an interview with The Mirror.He said that the donation will be handed over on a date to be advised.“I would like to inform you that on top of all the donations which we received towards controlling the spread of Coronavirus, Mimosa is donating US$20 000 to our province. The money will be used to rehabilitate and equip isolation centres throughout the province and it will be handed over on a date to be announced” said Chadzamira.The Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce has so far received over $12 150 000 and 2 000 food hampers as donations from various entities.Tongaat Hulett chipped in with the highest chunk of $12m, Byword Motors and Bikita Minerals donated $100 000 and $50 000 respectively. The food hampers were donated by Zion Christian Church.#MasvingoMirror#