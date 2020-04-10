Covid-19 : Deceased Chiredzi woman tests negative





Morris Bishi

Masvingo – The specimens collected from a Chiredzi woman who was suspected of having succumbed to Covid-19 symptoms has tested negative to the deadly virus.

The woman (30) died on Tuesday and samples were collected from her body on Wednesday evening and were sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Harare in Harare.

Chiredzi District Medical Officer Dr Brian Dhladhlara said test results for the suspect who died on Tuesday had come back negative. He urged people to continue to be on high alert on all patients with fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We have received results for the woman who died at our hospital on Tuesday. She was suspected of having succumbed to Covid-19 since she unfortunately died before specimens were collected. Samples collected from her body were sent to Harare and we received the results this evening and they showed that she was negative. I urge people to continue to be on high alert for patients who present with fever and respiratory symptoms” said Dhladhlara.

