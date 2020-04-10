COVID 19-Chadzamira in surprise social distance assesment in Pick n Pay

The Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo Province, Ezra Chadzamira (left) accompanied by the Provincial Intelligence Officer, Esnath Muronzerei (right) assessing social distance compliance in one of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, Pick n Pay Masvingo today in the morning. Chadzamira was also checking on prices of basic commodities after an outcry from consumers that prices have skyrocketed since the beginning of the 21 days COVID 19 lockdown which has entered its 12th day. //The Mirror (pic by Tawanda Homba)