Cost of dying shoots up in Gweru

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) Director Cornelia Selipiwe.ELIZABETH MASHIRIMIDLANDS BUREAUGWERU – Gweru City Council has started implementing its 2020 budget bringing shock to residents as prices of everything has spiraled.The cost of a grave in the local authority cemeteries have shot up from a mere $80 to $1 096.The City’s public relations manager, Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the implementation of the current budget hence the shooting up of the cost of staying in the city.The budget has generally increased upwards of 400% and the increase in the cost of graves is a 1 270%."We have increased tariffs by 400% as per our approved 2020 budget,” said ChingwaramuseeGweru residents have however, expressed shock as the increases are way above their incomes.Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) Director Cornelia Selipiwe said the tariff increases have been effected at a bad time when the economy is on a downspin exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in a lockdown.“The timing is bad because residents are even failing to get food. We are on a lockdown where Gweru City Council must actually be giving food hampers to residents as is happening in other countries like South Africa,” said Selipiwe.The cost of a vending licence has gone up to $1 182 from $50. Buses and minibuses using the Kudzanayi bus terminus now pay $115 per hour from $10 last year.#MasvingoMirror#