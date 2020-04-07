Chivi man kills his mother over witchcraft

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – A man from Chivi and his two sons have been arrested after they whipped and killed the former’s mother after accusing her of witchcraft.

The man accused his mother of using goblins to kill his wife who is the two boys’ mother.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

Duduzule Tizirai (49) and his sons Bright Tizirai (25) and Daniel Tizirai (21) from Makuvire Village under Headman Madyangove, Chivi allegedly dragged Nyengeterai Tizirai (70) for 800m before taking turns to whip her.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.

Duduzile invited his mother to his place and demanded to know where she hid goblins she used to kill his wife who died last month.

A misunderstanding arose and Duduzile, Bright and Daniel dragged Nyengeterai to Muchenami dip tank where they took turns to whip her.

They dumped her near her garden. She was assisted into her house by her granddaughter Catherine Takaedza (23) and Shamiso Muzvidziwa, a neighbor.

Takaedza found Nyengeterai dead when she checked her in the morning. She proceeded to Duduzile’s homestead and informed him before making a Police report.

The three are in Police custody.

#MasvingoMirror#