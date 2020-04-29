Chitima Market vendors withdraw urgent application against City Council

Tamisai Katini.

COURTS REPORTER

MASVINGO -Masvingo vendors represented by Garikai Fruit and Vegetable Market executive have withdrawn the urgent chamber application at the High Court in Masvingo which was meant to stop the Council from destroying their vending stalls at Chitima.

The vendors whose chair is Tamisai Katini were represented by Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners and the City Council was represented by Rodney Makausi and Jackson Mupoperi both of Saratoga Makausi Law Chambers.

Mureri made the withdrawal today before High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo arguing that the order they wanted had been overtaken by events as the stalls had already been destroyed before the matter was set down hence no need to proceed with the matter.

With the consent of both parties, Justice Wamambo ordered the case closed.

Makausi informed the Judge the urgent court application papers were served to the Mayor at 7am today when demolitions had already started and by the time he sat with the Council management all the vending stalls had already been destroyed.

Katini said they will sit down with their legal practitioners and map the way forward as they felt the Council was being unfair on their members.



