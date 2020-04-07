Chitima Market reopening put on halt

Ezra Chadzamira.

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira has reversed his order for the reopening of Chitima Vendors’ Market barely hours after business started this morning.

Just as The Mirror predicted yesterday the reopening triggered large scale human movement in the city and for a few hours this morning, it was almost business as usual.

The City Council had to close the market at 7am instead of 11am after realising that the situation was getting out of hand. The local authority had to seek Police intervention and there was heavy congestion at Mucheke River Bridge until 1pm as cars from the city’s populous suburbs of Mucheke and Rujeke streamed to get into town.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were fruitless.

Apart from the congestion at the bridge movements in the streets in the high density suburbs had become a hive with vendors returning to their different selling points.

