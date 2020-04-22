Chipinge Town Council needs S4,6m for roads

PATIENCE MAGORA

CHIPINGE - Chipinge Town Council needs about $4,6 million for road repairs.

This was said by Chipinge Town Secretary, Susan Dube recently.

She said that resources were scant as the funds from ZINARA are not enough and the budget from residents was also far too stretched.

“The council needs about $4,6m to repair a road from Town to Tiba. We just got $700 000 from ZINARA. The money we get from ratepayers is a drop,” said Dube.