Chipinge teacher in court for duping ‘trainee’ nurses

Ellen Mlambo

CHIPINGE- A Chipinge teacher has been arraigned at the local courts for duping aspiring nurses after promising to find them training places at Mashoko Mission Hospital in Bikita.

Alex Mahanga (52) of St Peters’ Primary School in Checheche pleaded guilty before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware to seven counts of fraud involving $9 044. Mahanga is linked to one of the most wanted suspected conwoman Patricia Magazine who appeared at court in Masvingo, Gweru and was at that time also wanted at Marondera Magistrates Court.

The State said Mahanga misrepresented himself to seven people that he was employed at Mashoko Mission Hospital and his duties included recruiting nursing students.

He then hoodwinked aspiring nurses to pay tuition fees, administration fees and accommodation fees through Ecocash accounts he supplied to them after assuring them that they had already been recruited.

District Public Prosecutor Walter Saunyama said that Mahanga connived with two others, Joana Mbindi and Magazine who are still at large and hatched a plan to steal from the complainants.