SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Thirty eight of 42 solar panels stolen between December 2019 and March 2020 have been recovered in Checheche, Chipinge South with a value of $279 000.





Masvingo Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the probable cause could be because one of the four accused plied the Masvingo –Nyika road which is relatively close to Checheche

#MasvingoMirror#