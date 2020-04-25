Chipinge councillor gets $500 bail for undermining Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ellen Mlambo

CHIPINGE - Chipinge Town councillor, Chrispen Rambu (39) of Usanga, Medium Density who allegedly described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a fool has appeared at the local Magistrates Court where he was granted $500 bail today.

Rambu who calls himself ‘Brave Heart’ on his Econet line allegedly sent a message on a WhatsApp group in which he said Mnangagwa is a fool compared to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

His case went before Elizabeth Hanzi and he is charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President as defined in section 33 (2)(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. He was remanded to May 8, this year.

Rambu who is represented by Mikias Gwamanda of Gwamanda Law Chambers courtesy of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) was ordered to continue residing at the same address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by Chief Superintendent Makunike (Dispol). Makunike who is a member of the WhatsApp group where the message was sent reported the matter to Police.

It is the State case that on March 1, 2016, Freeman Netsai Mujaji created a whatsapp group called Chipinge Central Development which has 251 participants.

On April 21, at 21:18 the accused sent a WhatsApp message to the group which undermined the authority of the President of Zimbabwe.

"Ramaphosa just announced South Africa's stimulus package. Seeing him addressing and comparing him with E.D you won’t doubt that we are having a fool for a head of State", read the message.

The accused circulated the message using his Econet number 0772 521 559 using WhatsApp username "Brave heart".

Makunike having seen that such a statement was abusive, indecent or obscene about the President then made a Police report.