Chipinge councillor arrested for comparing ED to Ramaphosa





Ellen Mlambo





CHIPINGE – A Chipinge Town councillor who allegedly described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a fool compared to the South African State President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the Chipinge Magistrates Court tomorrow facing charges of undermining the authority of the Zimbabwean leader.

MDC A Ward 8 councillor Chrispen Rambu allegedly sent the message on a Chipinge Central Development WhatsApp group that is composed of leading community leaders including senior Government officials.

He was arrested today and was at the Police station at the time of writing the story.

Rambu immediately wrote “sorry wrong platform” before withdrawing his post.

“Ramaphosa just announced R500 billion SA stimulus package. Seeing him addressing and comparing him with E.D, you won’t doubt that we are having a fool for a head of State,” he said.

The matter was reported under case number CR 59/4/20.

Efforts to get a comment from Rambu were fruitless.

The accused allegedly sent the message on at 9pm on April 21, 2020.